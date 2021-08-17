"There's always something different about a game under the lights!" Horncastle Town set for Lincoln United DS test

Horncastle Town will face Lincoln United DS on Wednesday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town return to Lincolnshire League action tomorrow night as they host Lincoln United Development Squad - with boss Andrew Cotton hoping for a lively atmosphere at The Wong.

With supporters allowed back into grounds, Town are hoping to put on a show for supporters this evening.

“We’d love a few to come down and support us,” he said.

“We had a reasonably good turnout on Saturday and we’d love to see a few down again, there’s always something different about a game under the lights, it’s brilliant.

“It’s been different with Covid as people just haven’t been allowed to step inside the ground, although some have watched through the far fence.

“But we want the group to be connected and relatable to the people who come and watch, so it draws more in.”

United kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win at Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday while, at the same time the Wongers were putting their first point on the board with a 1-1 draw against Brigg Town Development.

Keane Rhodes put the visitors ahead before Jack Wood levelled.

“We felt a little bit deflated in the changing room afterwards,” Cotton said.

“It was probably two points dropped rather than a point gained, to be honest. We were pretty dominant throughout, second half especially.

“We drew level and looked as though we were going to go on and win it and missed a penalty with five to go. We just couldn’t put the ball away.

“It felt like two dropped but it’s nice to get off the mark and it’s good to see some progression as well - we played really well.”

A change in formation is also bringing the best out of the Town side.

Cotton continued: “We shuffled the system a little bit.

“We’ve been playing a 4-3-3 but it’s tended to isolate Mickey (Harness) up front.

“We played a 3-5-2 to see if that would suit the personnel better and it did, we were creating more chances.”

Tonight’s action gets underway at 7.45pm.