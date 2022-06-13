Three members of last season's Boston United squad find new clubs - including a league rival

Three members of last season's Boston United squad have found new clubs.

Goalkeeper Peter Crook has made a permanent switch to newly-promoted Peterborough Sports.

The keeper made 10 appearances on loan for the club last season, helping them secure promotion to the National League North via the play-offs, where he saved two penalties in the 2-0 final victory over Coalville Town.

He will be joined at Sports by ex-Pilgrim Kaine Felix, who joins his hometown club after four years with Guiseley.

Peterborough have also announced Connor Kennedy as a new recruit.

Boston boss Paul Cox is an admirer of the midfielder, who he managed at Kettering Town last season, and United and Brackley were rumoured to be interested in him this summer.

Target man James Hanson, whose final Pilgrims game was the promotion final defeat at York last month has moved to Worksop Town to link up with Paul Green, who also featured in that contest.

Peter Crook.

A third ex-Pilgrim to join the Tigers this summer is Terry Hawkridge.

Hawkridge began last season with Boston, going on to spend time with Basford United and Matlock Town.

Connor Dimaio and Andi Thanoj are also members of last season's squad to find new clubs.

