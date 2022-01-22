Today's Lincs League, Boston League and East Lincs Combination results

Results from January 22:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Tetney Rovers 3 Keelby United 4, Barton Town Reserves 2 Horncastle Town 1, Brigg Town CIC 1 Nettleham 6, Grantham Town Academy 3 Wyberton 0, Lincoln United Development 2 Grimsby Borough 1, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 7 Sleaford Town Rangers 0, Louth Town 2 Appleby Frodingham 1, Skegness Town Reserves 1 Nunsthorpe Tavern 4.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter-finals: Eagle United 1 Pointon 2, Fulbeck United v Fishtoft - postponed, Northgate Olympic 3 Spilsby Town 5, Railway Athletic v Bull Athletic - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Skegness Town A 1 Wyberton Reserves 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 2 Horncastle Town Res 0, Park United 5 Railway Athletic Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Freiston 3 Billinghay Athletic 2, Pointon Res 2 Spalding Harriers 2, Swineshead Ins Res 3 Woodhall Spa Utd Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic Res v Fishtoft Res - postponed, FC Wrangle 4 Park United Res 0, Holbeach Bank 3 Swineshead Ins A 1.
East Lincs Football Combination:
Spectrum Print Division One: Grimsby Borough Dev A 0 Sutton Rovers 3, Immingham Town Reserves 0 Louth Old Boys 2, Keelby United Reserves 3 Alford Town 1, Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves v Louth Town Reserves - AW.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves 1 North Thoresby 2, North Somercotes United 4 Scamblesby 0.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: AFC Grainthorpe 1 Burgh Athletic Reserves 0, Louth Old Boys Development 0 Manby 1.