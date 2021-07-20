Trio named as new Horncastle Town management team ahead of Lincs League season

A new management team will be in charge of Horncastle's squad next season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

A new management team will guide Horncastle Town’s ‘talented squad’ in the upcoming Lincolnshire League season.

Andrew Cotton, Erik Rawdon and Adam Ward have taken control of first team affairs after previous manager Mickey Stones stepped down from the role.

The trio are no strangers to the club, however, having run the Wongers’ reserve side in the Boston and District Saturday League.

“It’s going to be a very much a joint venture with myself, Erik and Wardy,” Cotton, a former Wongers player, explained.

“We’re hoping it should be a good structure in place to carry things forward.

“We look at the squad and it’s a really talented squad, we like a lot of the players there and how they play football.

“The main thing we want to do is get them on the ball.

“Maybe in the past we’ve been very direct but we want to get the talented players on the ball.”

With the Wongers’ two senior sides training together, Cotton, Rawdon and Ward are familiar with the Lincs League squad and will aim to work with the current personnel.

“We club train in the week and get as many people down as we can from both sides,” Cotton continued.

“It’s a symbiotic relationship. We need the reserves and the reserves need us.

“We want that to be the case going forward. If anything, we hope we can pull things closer together.

“From doing the reserves last year, there’s more than enough talent to bring players into the first team.”

Preparation for the upcoming campaign continues this week.

The Wongers will return to pre-season friendly action tomorrow evening as they host United Counties League Premier Division North side Boston Town at The Wong (KO 7.45pm).

The Poachers’ league rivals Sleaford Town will entertain Horncastle at Eslaforde Park on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).