UCL PREMIER NORTH: Derby duels continue for Sleaford Town, Skegness Town and Boston Town

Skegness and Boston drew 2-2 in October. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The festive derbies continue to come thick and fast in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Boston Town will host Skegness Town for the first time in almost four decades, while Sleaford Town are looking to make it four wins in a row.

The Poachers will host the Lilywhites for the first time in 37 years when they meet at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Monday, following the summer promotion of Nathan Collins' team.

The former Midland League and Northern Counties East League will both be looking for three league points following their 2-2 draw in October.

Over the years there have been 50 games between Boston and Skegness. The Poachers have won 17 times and Skegness 18, with 15 draws.

Boston - joint third in the standings - will be looking to bounce back after their 3-1 defeat to Sleaford.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Skegness will be keen to close the five-point gap Gary Edgley's side have.

After wins over Boston, Heanor and Eastwood, Tom Ward's Sleaford have pulled themselves up to 11th in the standings.

They travel to the Haydon Whitham Stadium to face Deeping Rangers, who are 12th in the table, two points behind.

The Greens beat Deeping 2-0 in the Lincs Senior Trophy this season, but lost the reverse league contest 1-0.