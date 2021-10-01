UCL PREMIER: Sleaford Town and Boston Town look to build on wins, Skegness Town keen to end losing streak

Skegness Town host Eastwood. Photo: David Dales

Sleaford Town and Boston Town are looking to add to winning runs as they return to United Counties League Premier Division North action on Saturday.recent losing streak.

Meanwhile, Skegness Town are keen to end a recent losing streak.

The Greens travel to Leicester Nirvana looking to make it three straight wins under new boss Tom Ward.

Sleaford won 1-0 at Shirebrook Town in the FA Vase and are hoping to get the better of Nirvana, currently just above the relegation zone and with one win to their name.

Boston - currently sixth - will head to Heanor on Saturday looking to add to a four-game winning run.

Heanor are currently 11th in the standings but, like Nirvana, have lost their last two contests.

Skegness will look to put a run of three-straight defeats behind them as they host Eastwood CIC on Saturday.

The Lilywhites exited the FA Vase at the weekend following a 5-1 reverse at Lutterworth Town.