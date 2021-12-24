Will Danny Elliott and Jake Wright jnr lead Boston United's attack at Alfreton? Pilgrims look set to stick with strikeforce which terrorised Kidderminster

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr and Danny Elliott could well be tasked with leading the line as Boston United face Alfreton Town on Boxing Day.

Jordan Burrow picked up a calf tear in the Pilgrims' 4-1 FA Trophy success against Kidderminster Harriers and is facing time on the sidelines.

While manager Craig Elliott has often preferred to play Burrow as a target man, he believes the duo will be able to work together well.

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Elliott replaced Burrow and scored twice against harriers, while Wright jnr had already opened the scoring.

"Jake Wright's pretty impressive in the air as well," manager Elliott said.

"He's a good foil for anybody. He'll have that physicality, but you really can't replace Jordan Burrow.

"I think he's one of the best target men at this level. I see some strikers in League Two and I think he's as good as them."

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Leading scorer Elliott has netted 13 times in 23 games for Boston, but his boss still believes he can offer more.

He added: "You can see with Danny he wants to score goals. I'm trying to work on his all round game and bring others into play.

"Sometimes he can make better choices, but there's no doubt his hunger to score is there to see."

United face Alfreton Town on Boxing Day (KO 3pm).

