Wyberton's trophy hunt begins with county cup final

The Colts will meet Peterborough League Moulton Harrox in Friday night’s showpiece final (KO 7.45pm) at Boston United’s Jakemans Community Stadium, just across the A16 from the club’s Causeway home.

“We’re looking forward to the cup final game as we love the county cup as a team and as a club, and with the game being held locally at Boston United the lads are buzzing,” said joint bosses Jamie Hanton and Jon Macleod.

“We’re hoping there will be nice crowd supporting both sides, which always makes the experience better, but we know we have a tough game on our hands against a good experienced Moulton side.

"But we have a squad that we believe can win the competition.”

The Colts pulled level on points with Lincs League leaders Grantham Town with a game in hand on Saturday.

Liam Ogden scored twice and Chris Shipley was also on target in a 3-1 win at Keelby United.

Wyberton booked their place in the Supplementary Cup final last Wednesday following at huge 13-1 victory at Brigg Town CIC.

Alex Beck scored seven times with Oliver Drummond (two), Jamie Elston, Ogden, Ben Rushen and Shipley also on target.