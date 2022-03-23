York City lacked guts and aggression in Boston United defeat, says boss Askey

York City boss John Askey accused his side of lacking guts and aggression following their 1-0 defeat to Boston United.

Danny Elliott's first-half curler proved the difference at the LNER Community Stadium as the Pilgrims drew level with the seventh-placed Minstermen on points, keeping their play-off push alive.

Although Askey praised United's performance, he felt his side didn't offer enough fighting spirit.

"I thought first half we weren't good enough," he told BBC Radio York.

"We didn't compete. Also we're looking for people to show some, I can't say the word, but having the guts to play. And I didn't think we did that.

"We're playing on a lovely pitch and when you're playing teams like that you've got to go down fighting.

"You've got to be aggressive and I don't think we were aggressive enough."

Boston's Jordan Burrow returned to his former club for the first time last night. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Defeat ended York's 12-game unbeaten run, with Askey suggesting the questions posed by the Pilgrims weren't answered by the hosts.

"We've just been able to do enough to win the games," he continued.

"I felt they played quite well tonight and we didn't respond tonight, especially first half.

"Second half I thought we were better. We've got to lick our wounds and move on to the next one."

