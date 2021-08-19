"You learn all about it all very quickly!" Fraser Preston backs Boston United teammate Keenan Ferguson to put debut frustrations behind him

Fraser Preston. Photo: Oliver Akin

Fraser Preston is backing Boston United teammate Keenan Ferguson to put last week's baptism of fire behind him and become a good National League North player.

The Pilgrims defender had a tough debut at the Jakemans Community Stadium at the weekend, conceding a penalty and losing possession for the winning goal in a 2-1 defeat to Spennymoor Town - the first senior contest for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United under 23 player.

Former Steel City rival Preston cut his teeth in step two last year with Boston after signing from Sheffield Wednesday, and knows all about having to get to grips with a new league.

"I've known Keenan a few years from playing against him and he's a good player and really good guy," Preston said.

"You're now playing against players who have been around for years and know all about the league.

"You've got to come in and do well to keep your shirt, but you learn about it all very quickly and I'm sure Keenan will do that."

Preston was named in Craig Elliott's starting XI to face the Moors last weekend, and wants to keep his place on the teamsheet for Saturday's trip to AFC Fylde (KO 3pm).

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I just need a run of games and know for a fact I'll be able to produce what the gaffer expects of me," he added.

"I like to stay grounded. I know that if the gaffer gives me chances things will come."

