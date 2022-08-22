Kenwick Park's Abigail Scott is named as national 'Handshake Hero' by England Golf
Inspirational Abigail Scott from Louth's Kenwick Park Golf Club has been named as England Golf's national Hero’s Handshake award winner for July.
The Hero’s Handshake award recognises young people in golf who show commitment and dedication to the game and who help others by promoting a positive image of the sport.
This award does not look to honour those who pick up trophies, but instead thanks those individuals who support the game.
Monthly winners are selected by the Young Ambassadors - a group of young men and women aged 14-22 dedicated to championing the game and looking at golf from a junior perspective.
Abigail’s passion and dedication to golf on and off the course and her achievements in recruiting new girls into golf were what most impressed the Young Ambassadors.
The 13-year-old is dedicated to combating the misconceptions about young female golfers in the game and has, through her volunteering, shown the drive to get more girls involved in the sport. Abigail dedicates herself to the game and has become a Junior Ambassador for Kenwick Park, where she encourages and sets an example to academy juniors.
Her passion for junior golf became even more evident when she took her love of sport to her secondary school physical education department.
There she handed out Girls Golf Rocks coaching session flyers, resulting in two girls in her class now taking up the sport.
Abigail’s teacher, Mrs Shoubridge, said: “Abigail’s drive and commitment is truly impressive. She has inspired classmates, developed her own game and remained modest and humble.”
The Louth golfer was presented with the award after a coaching session in front of the academy juniors and their parents by Young Ambassador and Hero’s Handshake project lead Katie Amos.
Abigail said “I want to keep on playing golf and get my handicap down. “The junior section at Kenwick is a friendly and welcoming place where parents feel it’s a safe environment.”
The teenager is also a future star, dropping her handicap index from 54 to 17 in just over a year and winning the Lincolnshire U14 County Championships.