Sheriff claims Miller and Howes trophies

Super gran Jane Cowan with Lady Captain Lynn Worthington.

Ruth Simpson was second with 35 points, pipping Jane Cowan on countback. to Ruth also 35 points.

Nine pairs played for a place in the Australian Spoons with C. Gilchrist and Jacquie Short winning with 37 stableford points, now progressing to the regional round.

Runners-up were T. Farrel Pipe and Ann Gullick.

The June Frankish (Granny) Trophy was won by Jane Cowan with 40 stableford points.

The runner-up was Jacquie Short 36 points and Ann Hodgson finished third with 31 points.

Twenty ladies turned out for this event, but not every lady was eligible for the trophy as you have to be a grandmother to take home the award.

Mixed teams played for the Jean Howes Trophy with Graham Tempest with Chris Sherriff securing the trophy with 41 stableford points.