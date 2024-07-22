Leadenham Hockey have fun and raise funds!

By Emma Bembridge
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:21 BST
Leadenham Hockey Club hold their annual charity tournament in the scorching July sun!

This July, Leadenham Hockey Club hosted its annual Dunford Cup tournament, at RAF Cranwell.

The Dunford Cup is named after former club president and founding member, Nigel Dunford. Nigel, a much loved local man, husband, and father of two, passed away in 2015, following his fight with cancer.

This years’ tournament saw eight teams battle it out across the day, playing each other in short, exciting and very warm 20 minute games! First place honours were taken by the ‘Wet Wipes’ team from Newark, with Leadenham’s own ‘White Woes’ taking second. A warm welcome was given to Sandy, Nigel’s widow, who joined us to present the trophy to the winning team.

Leadenham Teams for the Dunford CupLeadenham Teams for the Dunford Cup
The day not only gave everyone a wonderful opportunity to play some hockey and spend a day in the sun with friends; it also raised over £800 for the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance – Leadenham Hockey Club’s chosen charity.

Thanks to Dean Newell for organising another successful event, and to those who not only played, but stepped up to umpire, too.

Leadenham Hockey Club is a sociable, welcoming club, with a focus on hockey and the community. We play adult social hockey in the summer, with our training, league games, and junior sessions starting again in September. We are always looking for new players, of any level – including if it’s been a while since you picked up a stick! If you’d like more information, please visit us on leadenhamhockey.clubbuzz.co.uk, or email us on [email protected].

