Leadenham Hockey have fun and raise funds!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leadenham Hockey Club hold their annual charity tournament in the scorching July sun!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This July, Leadenham Hockey Club hosted its annual Dunford Cup tournament, at RAF Cranwell.

The Dunford Cup is named after former club president and founding member, Nigel Dunford. Nigel, a much loved local man, husband, and father of two, passed away in 2015, following his fight with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This years’ tournament saw eight teams battle it out across the day, playing each other in short, exciting and very warm 20 minute games! First place honours were taken by the ‘Wet Wipes’ team from Newark, with Leadenham’s own ‘White Woes’ taking second. A warm welcome was given to Sandy, Nigel’s widow, who joined us to present the trophy to the winning team.

Leadenham Teams for the Dunford Cup

The day not only gave everyone a wonderful opportunity to play some hockey and spend a day in the sun with friends; it also raised over £800 for the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance – Leadenham Hockey Club’s chosen charity.

Thanks to Dean Newell for organising another successful event, and to those who not only played, but stepped up to umpire, too.

Leadenham Hockey Club is a sociable, welcoming club, with a focus on hockey and the community. We play adult social hockey in the summer, with our training, league games, and junior sessions starting again in September. We are always looking for new players, of any level – including if it’s been a while since you picked up a stick! If you’d like more information, please visit us on leadenhamhockey.clubbuzz.co.uk, or email us on [email protected].