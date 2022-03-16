Bryan and Hyde begin season with podium finishes at Bemsee Club Sidecar Championship event

Gary Bryan and Phil Hyde.

The long trip down to Kent proved productive for F2 sidecar pairing Gary Bryan and Phil Hyde for their first outing of the 2022 season - where they recorded a win and two second places in the opening round of the Bemsee Club Sidecar Championship.

Bryan, from North Kelsey, and passenger Hyde completed their qualifying in 10th place (fourth in class) in the mixed grid of F1 and F2 outfits on their L&W Contractors supported Baker 600cc Honda and lined up for a fifth row start to the first of their three races.

As the lights went out Bryan/Hyde got away well and slotted into fifth place overall, second in their class.

As the race unfolded F1 riders Molyneux/Gibson pulled out on lap four of 10 which although moved them up to fourth place still left them second in their class.

On lap six another F1 pair pulled out which promoted Bryan/Hyde up to third place overall where they remained to the chequered flag to finish in third place overall and second in the F2 section of the race.

They also recorded the fastest lap in the F2 race with a lap of 53.166s - 81.79mph.

Spurred on by their success in the first race Bryan/Hyde set off from the second row at the start of race two and shot away to establish the lead in the F2 race and third place overall.

They maintained their position throughout the five lap affair to secure their first win of the current campaign, finishing third behind the two F1 outfits ahead.

Race three took place on Sunday but didn’t go quite to plan as with red flags and rain the restarted race was run over a reduced distance of seven laps.

Bryan/Hyde were up for the challenge and took the lead on the first lap.

But they were beaten back by the faster F1 outfits and then overtaken by Gilbert/Restall who took the win in the F2 class with Bryan/Hyde securing second place once again.

Gary Bryan said: “Considering we haven’t been out on the outfit since last June we are delighted with these results, and although that last race was very wet we still managed a good second place and a signature for the Isle of Man TT.