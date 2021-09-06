Disappointing weekend at Snetterton for G&S Racing Kawasaki rider TJ Toms

TJ Toms. Photo: Dave Yeomans

A disappointing weekend awaited the G&S Kawasaki Racing team at Snetterton at the weekend when TJ Toms was unlucky to lose the front on the first lap of the 11th round of the Pirelli National Superstock championship on Sunday.

Toms had high hopes of a strong result at the Norfolk circuit after claiming his first points finish at Cadwell in the last round.

Snetterton is a track he favours and he was eager to add to his points tally.

But qualifying didn't go quite to plan as he had just returned to the track after a pit stop to change tyres and was on his first flying lap when the red flag put an end to the session which left him down in 27th place.

He was to start the race on Sunday from a ninth row grid position and knew he had to get a good start if he was to have any chance of getting up into a point scoring position.

As the lights went out he did exactly that, making up seven places on the opening lap.

But as he went into the last corner at the chicane he lost the front and went down, unfortunately taking another rider with him.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "It’s been a difficult weekend and really hard work for the team.

"For some reason the bike didn’t seem to suit the track and we worked all weekend to try to rectify the problem.

"We discovered the problem prior to morning warm up and TJ went very well so we were hopeful of a good result.

"But TJ was unfortunate to crash on the opening lap and I must apologise to Matt Truelove as he was collected and also crashed.

"It was an unfortunate incident and certainly not deliberate, these things happen sometimes, that’s racing.

"We now face a race against time to get the bike up and running before we leave for Silverstone on Thursday.