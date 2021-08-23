Peter Hickman is King of the Mountain, Tim Neave impresses in British Superbikes, twin Tim wins Superstock race and Toms secures best-ever finish - Lincolnshire riders at Cadwell Park

Peter Hickman celebrates.

FHO Racing BMW celebrated an incredible home round performance at Lincolnshire’s Cadwell Park circuit as Peter Hickman made it a double - and narrowly missed a hat-trick this weekend.

Qualifying on the front row in the opening race on Saturday, Hicky had hit the front of the pack on the seventh lap and was able to deliver lap-record breaking pace to win by an impressive 2.080s at his home round.

He then was able to continue his winning momentum into race two, taking the lead from rival Jason O'Halloran with a move into Mansfield at half race distance to move into first.

TJ Toms. Photo: Dave Yeomans

A determined ride meant he kept the championship leader behind him, to make it a double celebration for Faye Ho’s team in their debut campaign.

In race three Hickman looked set to complete the set, however a small error meant a huge moment on the final lap, and after managing to keep the M 1000 RR on track, he was forced to settle for second on the drag to the chequered flag.

“It is mega feeling to win," Hickman said.

"We have had a bad run of luck and that first race was perfect. I knew I had the pace as the FHO Racing BMW has been fantastic.

“It was pretty much a perfect race in the end. I saw Jason and Glenn making some moves to start with but I felt I had more pace than they did, so I just settled in at the start.

"I managed to pull a clean move on Jason at Mansfield, which is always tricky there. I then needed to get Glenn and fortunately, he made a mistake, so I was able to take advantage at Barn and that gave me what I needed.

“This is such a tough track, so it feels even better to win. I had to keep my concentration and not make any mistakes, so to be leading until the chequered flag felt like an eternity.

Hickman also paid tribut to his boss.

“I am so happy for Faye, and to get our first win here for the team at their home round, was great," he said.

"It is only our first season, and with fans all the way around the circuit, it made it even more special. It was an awesome first race day.

“Race two was certainly a harder race than yesterday, although it is never easy around Cadwell Park. I was watching my pitboard and then I had a little bit of arm pump, but I saw Jason was getting closer and I could hear him.

“I knew I had to be a bit more defensive, but not compromise my speed. I got away with it towards the end but it was fantastic to make it a double.

“To say I am disappointed to have not made it a hat-trick would be an understatement, but it was my only mistake all weekend.

"It cost me the race, so that was frustrating but I am pleased I was able to save it, as the rear came right around at 120-140mph. That gave Jason the chance and I thought about having a lunge back, but I just wasn’t close enough.

“Two wins and a second place, plus Milwaukee King of the Mountain, so I am really pleased with a fantastic weekend for the FHO Racing BMW team as that is a big point’s haul for the championship.”

Buildbase Suzuki’s Tim Neave collected a haul of points on his superbike debut, with a best finish of 11th at Cadwell Park for the sixth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Neave swapped his superstock-spec GSX-R1000R for the superbike version at his local circuit, deputising for the injured Danny Kent.

Progressing in every session, he scored a best finish of 11th in race two, bringing it home inside the points in 15th in the weekend’s other races.

“It was a mega weekend, I really enjoyed it," the Marker Rasen rider said.

"We set no expectations and the goal was to improve in every session and we did that.

"Thursday’s test started wet, which was good; the bike was softened off, I was on tyres I was familiar with, and it broke me in gently.

"FP1 was a real eye-opener though. It was unreal; the bike was just so fast you arrived at corners so much quicker, the brakes were so good, it felt like there was unlimited grip and was amazed how hard you could open the throttle at max lean.

“I hit a bit of a wall with my lap time in the first session; I was doing my superstock thing and was doing a similar lap time.

"In FP2 we found two seconds though and it was mega, we got through to Q2 and did a 1.27.5, and I was well happy with that. Thought, if we could race at that pace, we’d do alright.

“We had three good races though, we finished in the points in every one. But the biggest obstacle was my physical condition, it’s so much more effort to ride than a superstock bike, and it was draining.

"In the last race I set a PB, but then I dropped off. But it was an incredible weekend. I loved the bike and loved working with the team.”

Twin brother Tom Neave was also celebrating after finishing in first place ion his round of the Pirelli National Superstock.

The Honda Racing rider finished ahead of rivals Alex Olsen and Billy McConnell on his home track.

Wyberton's G&S Kawasaki Racing team were at Cadwell Park on Sunday for round 10 of the Pirelli National Superstock championship where TJ Toms rode the wheels off the bike to record his best-ever result in the class and pick up his first championship points for 14th place.

With Milo Ward being unavailable this weekend because of university commitments, Toms was the sole rider for the team and rode well on his first visit to Cadwell Park in the 1000cc class.

He completed his free practice in 25th position and despite a fall towards the end of qualifying he had done enough to secure 20th place and a start from the eighth row.

The weather affected the race on Sunday and although he had moved up to 14th place on the third lap the race was red flagged for rain and after a short delay a new race over the shortened distance of 10 laps followed.

At the restart Toms got away to a good start moving straight up into 14th place.

He passed Phil Crowe on the second lap to take up 13th which he held until lap eight when he was passed by Ashley Beech.

But he held onto 14th place to the flag to pick up two championship points, his first of the current campaign.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "I am delighted for TJ who has brought points back to the team.

"It was only a matter of time before he got himself up there.