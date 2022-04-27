Bowls club to host open days

Sport news.

Beginners and lapsed players alike are welcomed to try out the sport on several upcoming dates.

These will be on Saturday, April 30, Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2, as well as Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

Sessions will run from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4-pm, with free refreshmenst available. You just need flat soled shoes.

Coaching is also available at the club.

Anyone unable to make these open events is welcome to view the facilities.