Builders top the table in Louth Snooker League

Sports news.

Sibjon Builders are top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker and Billiards League following a home win, but hoping to evict them are Saltfleetby Snooker Club who beat the defending champions to go third, writes Jack Westerby.

Sibjon Builders beat Dales Poultry & Game in an encounter between two in-form sides.

After a fine battle it was the hosts who edged it by 7-5 to go top , Phil Williamson and Luke Howard both winning for their respective teams to keep it tight early on.

Mark Storey put the visitors in front only for Dan Smith level. What could have been a tense finish was, unfortunately, decided by a walkover.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club are beginning to get to grips with this league and this exciting 8-4 win over the defending champions Kitchen Solutions lifts them up to third spot.

Ian Hopkinson had them in front, but not for long as Mark Pickard replied for the away outfit.

Russell Brooks restored his side's lead and this time they didn't let it slip with captain Stuart Wood nailing down an exciting victory.

It was all-out attack between Louth Volksworld and G. Fawcett Property Maintenance, with both sides having a trio of two-frame winners.

Mark Bullivant, Colin Stirton and Ray Burkitt looked to have steered the hosts down the right road to victory but Tom Evison kept the visitors in the match early on and they finished the stronger with Ray Fawcett and Derek Adlam both winning to earn an unlikely 6-6 draw.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services earned their first win of the campaign despite falling behind early on to Louth Travel Centre.