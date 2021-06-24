Busy weeknd for Boston Triathlon Club members

Organised by OSB Events, the Nottingham Outlaw weekend combines junior racing on the Saturday in the Future Outlaw race series, with the Middle-distance Nottingham Half Outlaw triathlon on the Sunday.

Located at the National Water Sports centre in Holme Pierrepont and now it its 9 year it has become one of the must-do events for athletes of all ability levels.

Open to children from age 4 to 16 the Future Outlaw running events cover either a 1.2mile or 2.4mile course around the main regatta lake. First up to race on the Saturday were three junior members from Boston Tri.

Freya Wheeler and Rosie Ladds took part in the Mini race of 1.2miles. It was a close finish to the end, with Freya taking 7th place in a field of 44 children, and Rosie finishing close behind in 8th place even though she lost her trainer on the last 100metres to the finish line!

Not to be out done by her little sister’s effort, William Wheeler then went on to run in the 2.4miles Junior race where she gave everything she had to take 7th place in a field of 32 participants.

It was then the turn of seven of the BTC members to take on the Outlaw Half Nottingham triathlon course on the Sunday.

The fast, scenic course consists of a 1.2mile swim in the main regatta lake, a 55.2miles undulating bike course, and finishes with 13.1mile run around the lake and grounds.

The event gives people the opportunity to race alongside Elite athletes, as was the case on Sunday when Triathlon legend Tom Don took on the course and didn’t disappoint with a 3rd place finish.

The weather conditions were breezy and cool when the participants were preparing to enter the water. First off was Tom Sargent closely followed by Katie Ball and Matt Purbrick.

Due to social distancing restrictions everyone entered the water in a rolling start off the piers, so it wasn’t long before the remaining members of Alan Wheeler, Andy Cole, Martin Jessop and Zoe Ward were all in the water and away before 7am.

After the staggered starts of over 1200 participants the leaders were soon re-entering transition after their bike to take on the undulating run course around the grounds of the National Water Sports Centre.

The rain which had been forecast throughout the day held off until after lunch, so conditions were ideal to run the half marathon distance.

First home for BTC was Tom in a time of 4hrs 35mins which earned him 6th in his 25-29 age group category. Katie Ball also obtained a top ten finish in her own category, finishing 8th in the 30-34 females.

Other results were: Tom Sargent, 4:35:43, 6th 25-29m, 81st overall; Matt Purbrick, 4:46:48, 18th 30-34m, 137th overall; Alan Wheeler5:10:06, 39th 45-49m, 314th overall; Katie Ball, 5:15:58, 8th 30-34f, 379th overall; Andy Cole 5:23:04, 60th 45-49m, 438th overall; Zoe Ward, 6:31:38, 27th 40-44f, 1016 overall; Martin Jessop, 6:56:30, 138th 50-54m, 1120 overall.

Over in Keswick BTC member Beth Wilmot was competing in the Lakemans Middle distance triathlon.

Set in the scenic surroundings of the Lake District, the Lakemans middle and full distance events are not to be underestimated for their challenging courses and terrain.

The Lakemans 1.2mile swim is in one of the Lake Districts most scenic lakes, Derwent Water. The 56mile bike route takes competitors along the side of the lakes where they get view scenery of mountains on one side and sea on the other. The 13.1mile run then consists of 4 laps of a scenic course around the countryside and into the local town of Keswick.

In a field of 154 women Beth took an amazing 2nd place, 1st in her age category with a time of 4hrs 49mins.

Another BTC junior was also racing over at Mallory Park Race circuit in Leicestershire at the Race Rapid Children’s triathlon. An event which forms part of the East Midlands Junior Championships.

Tegan Phillips competed in the TriStar 3 age category which consisted of a 400metre open water swim in the onsite lake, a 7.5km bike around the race circuit, finished off by a 2.4km run.

The 5 lap smooth bike course can lead to some fast finishing times, and Tegan gave it her all to finish in 22nd position in the TriStar female category.

