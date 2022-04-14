Chairman Pete Sharman marks the opening of Forbes Road Bowls Club's season

Pete Sharman.

Pete Sharman, chairman of Forbes Road Bowls Club, has sent the first bowl on opening of their Green on Saturday, watched on by a few members.

The Club is located just off Frieston Road and the green is now one of the best surfaces in the area after a five-year programme of improvements.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club plays in three local leagues four nights of the week.

The green is also open to members for social bowling and the facilities can be used by any group or organisation (there will be a small charge) for an afternoon of fun bowls.

Anyone interested in taking up the game which is for all ages can contact Pete Sharman on 07767 421118.