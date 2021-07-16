Father and daughter claim bonze representing GB at World Taekwondo Poomsae Challenge

Simon and Evie Newby.

Father and daughter Simon and Evie Newby collected bronze representing GB at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Challenge.

Nine-year-old Evie Newby finished sixth individually at the event before the wait for the next day’s results for the family pair division began. But the wait was not in vain as she and her dad Simon, 49, were awarded third place.

The pair division is where the athletes were judged not only on their accurate display of the designated Poomsae - a set sequence of movements that consists of the various fundamental stances, blocks, punches and kicks - but also on their ability to perfectly show synchronised strength, rhythm and timing.

Simon and Evie competed as part of the British Taekwondo Poomsae Team.at the Peter Paine centre, where their performance was recorded and sent to Korea to be judged.