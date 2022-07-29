Tom Hopper will be Imps skipper this season.

The 28-year-old, who was a pupil at Skegness Grammar School, began his career with Boston before moving on to Leicester, Scunthorpe, Southend and then the Imps.

The striker takes on the armband following Liam Bridcutt’s departure this summer and says he is honoured to do so.

He said: “It’s a role I’m really looking forward to playing within the team, and it’s a massive honour to have been asked.

“I don’t think it’s going to change how I go about my business, but I’m proud to lead the boys on and off the pitch, and it’s something I’m really looking forward to doing.

“There’s a variety of characters in the group which is brilliant and what we need. I’ve been in the young lads’ position.

"I’ll always be available to talk with a captain’s armband on or not. That’s a role I still like to play in this group."

Speaking before this weekend’s opener against Exeter City, Hopper says he is looking forward to leading the team out.

He added: “I can’t wait, especially for the first game to be at home as well, it’s always nice, and we’re looking forward to seeing supporters back in their numbers.

“I’ve said it so many times that the atmosphere around the ground is brilliant.