From county action to parkrun tourism, Skegness and District RC members have been in action

The Lincolnshire ladies' team.

Skegness and District RC runners have travelled around the country this weekend - some to take part in races, others to participate in a little parkrun tourism.

Alice Hockham was part of a team of nine Lincolnshire ladies running at the Inter-Counties Cross Country event in Loughborough.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She ran the very muddy and hilly 8k course, representing her county.

Emmajean Hearn.

She said the event was very well organised and said the atmosphere was great.

Also, in attendance was clubmate Luke Haynes.

He was third to finish in his under 20 men’s team.

Lincolnshire was represented by 10 teams at Prestwold Hall.

Emmajean Hearn ran the Oundle 20 race in 3 hrs and 32 mins.

This is a tough course with plenty of hills, but having her sister on the course too must have been motivating.

Dave Kenyon travelled to Cambridgeshire to run the Duxford Dash 10l at the Imperial War Museum.

The route is on the runway and is relatively flat, so it is perfect for those chasing a personal best.

Dave did just that and ran the course in just over 47 mins.

Early on Sunday morning, seven members travelled to participate in the Burghley7.

The course links Burghley and Stamford and includes part of the Burghley Estate which are usually kept private.

First back for the club was Andrew Thompson in a time of 46.08, followed by Sarah Dowling (52.00).

Lee Cook, Alan Fountain, Ian Kocko, Helena Shelton and Treena Akin followed.

They all enjoyed the beautiful route but some found it more challenging than they had expected it to be.

A great morning was had by all.

Skegness and District Running Club continues to be a fully inclusive club, offering dedicated training to runners of all abilities.