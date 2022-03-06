Half marathon PBS for Boston Community Runners' Steve and Elektra, Adrian takes on Waterway 30 challenge

Steve and Elektra.

Wokingham Half Marathon has been producing super fast times since 1984.

Starting and finishing at Cantley Park the race runs on fast, flat rural roads and each year produces outstanding performances.

With course records of 1.11.09 (Liz Yelling) and 1.03.14 (Phil Wicks) the event attracts both professional and amateur runners of all abilities.

It is mainly flat, an out and back and run entirely on closed roads although there is an initial 600m climb into the town centre after which the course gently drops until mile two and flattens off.

The route then picks up the regular course which is quick with very few direction changes.

Steve and Elektra Roberts took the Boston colours along for the run.

It was a great event with over 3500 runners. The weather too turned out to be perfect with blue skies and a light breeze.

Both Steve and Elektra had superb runs and came away with two new personal best times.

Steve stopped the clock at 1.29.19 and Elektra crossed the line in 1.52.56.

It was a long journey for the Bostonians but well worth it.

Starting and finishing in South Wheatley, Nottinghamshire, in the village hall the Waterway 30 takes in the scenic rural countryside of Nottinghamshire using a combination of the two main local waterway tow paths; The Cuckoo Way (Chesterfield Canal) and the Trent Valley Way (River Trent).

The route is actually nearer 31 miles but the organisers think 30 sounds better.

It works out to one full lap of the canal paths.

The nature of the event kept the navigation simple, and it had a real cross country feel at times as in remote areas, given the nature of the River Trent flood bank, makes the route varied and different to many other trail races.

Adrian Carder, a natural at these long distance, Fell type races, once again took part and covered the 30-plus miles in a super time of 6.45.55.

The weather was not as kind as there had been rainfall the day before and during the event as well which made conditions along parts of the towpath more like running through a swamp.