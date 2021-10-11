Invaders up to second in bowls league

Bowls news.

Eastenders and Invaders each took maximum points in their matches in week five of the Boston Indoor Bowling Club Evening League.

Against Central, Eastenders controlled the match on both rinks after building early leads, winning 28-9 for Paul Flatters and 21-13 for Chris Gill.

Invaders had to fight harder against IBC. Rod West’s rink won 24-12 eventually, but only after being 0-10 down after the first five ends.

The other rink was close for 12 ends before Scott Whyers navigated them to finish more strongly and win 20-16. Invaders are now second in the league.

Holland Fen dropped two points against Breakaways in a closely-fought match.

Tied 10-10 after 16 ends, the Fenmen finished better to win 16-10 for Steve Skelton.

On the second rink Breakaways built a 10-5 lead, before the Fenmen came back at them to snatch a one-shot lead. A crucial score of four shots on the 15th end helped to seal the win for Neil Harrison’s Breakaways.

Elsewhere, there were 6-0 wins for A40, Nomads and Parthians.

A40 are now fourth in the league after winning 23-11 for Sue Hoyles against Strollers and snatching victory by 17-15 on Jean Cammack’s rink in a close tussle.

Nomads had their best performance of the season in winning 26-9 and 18-13 against Royal Mail.

Cosmos had their moments against Parthians, but were still beaten 19-10 and 15-12.

Golfers took maximum points to stay clear at the top of Division Two. Below them, the next five teams are separated by just nine points.

Against Vectors, Golfers won 27-9 on David Marshall’s rink, but only after trailing 5-8 after the first nine ends. The other rink was closely fought, before Golfers pulled away to win by just one shot, 20-19.

Autos are now in second place after beating Phantoms 6-0 and then taking five points off Patriarchs in their match postponed from the previous week. They were always in control against Phantoms, posting 29-9 and 28-8 wins.

The Patriarchs team of Seamus Rooney, Pam and Mick Rate are proving to be very resilient. Here, they were down 3-10 and, later on, 10-16, but managed to find seven shots towards the end to tie the match 17-17.

The same Patriarchs team also gave a trio from Dynamics a close match, this time winning at the end with a burst of 5 shots to take the victory 14-12.

The Burtons won 6-0 against Vikings and are starting to find some form. Chris Hill’s rink won convincingly 26-10. Dave Bailey’s rink built a 14-4 lead, then had to withstand a Vikings comeback that left Burtons with a slim victory by one shot only, 14-13.

Amateurs beat Hotspurs 4-2, winning 19-12 on one rink and losing 15-20 on the other. They are now placed third and fifth in the table, respectively.