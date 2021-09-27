Jack Harvey concludes Meyer Shank tenure with seventh-place finish

Jack Harvey. Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harvey closed out the 2021 NTT IndyCar season in seventh spot at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday - his final race for the Meyer Shank team.

The Bassingham driver started 25th in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda in the second consecutive race that Harvey was the hard charger of the race after advancing 18 positions.

After 47 races together and many accomplishments later, Harvey took his final laps with Meyer Shank Racing on Sunday.

To close out his five year run with the team, Harvey redeemed himself from an unfortunate qualifying incident which forced him to start from the back of the 27 car field.

Strategy calls from the box sent Harvey into pit lane for his first of two pit stops on lap 25 for a set of new alternate tyres.

Just 20 laps later, Harvey broke into the top five and ultimately raced to the lead before pitting on Lap 56.

With a full tank of fuel, it was full attack to the finish.

With the top five in sight, Harvey made every attempt to move through the field, but with every car ahead on the same fuel strategy, he crossed the line with an impressive seventh place finish.

“Today was an emotional day,” said Harvey.

“I don’t really have many words to be honest.

"I’ve been with MSR for five years now and I think we have really grown together since our first race back in 2017.

"To finish the season, and my last race with the team with a seventh place finish, I couldn’t be happier.