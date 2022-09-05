Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Fisher had a solid race weekend. Pic: Camilla Temple-Court.

After completing his qualifying in fifth place Fisher started the first of three races from the middle of the second row. He got a good start, being second into Charlies on the opening lap, but was beaten back to third by the end of the lap. Despite being third overall he was second in his class as the race leader was a wild card and did not qualify for points.

Fisher held his position until the half way stage of the 12 lap affair but was pushed wide at the chicane by Finley Arscott and forced to run through the bales losing ground and also his third place.

He went on to hold fourth to the chequered flag and was awarded 16 championship points for third when the wildcard rider was taken out of the equation.

Starting the second race from the front row, and without the wild card rider this time, Fisher got another fast start and was challenging Jack Bednarek for the lead on the first lap. But by lap three he came under pressure from Arscott and on lap four his opponent made another aggressive move at the chicane and, in a carbon copy of race one, Fisher had to manoeuvre through the bales and drop to third place.

Although remaining in close company with the two leaders Fisher was unable to get near enough to make a pass and crossed the finish line in third place. He did however record the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 32 499s - 84.84mph.

In the final race of the weekend Fisher started from the second row and remained in fourth place until lap 10 when he was caught and passed by Andy Smart. But in a twist of fate Tommy Fielding, who was running in third place, crashed on the penultimate lap leaving the way clear for Fisher to retake fourth place.