Kime Racing's Tom Fisher bags two top ten spots in round two of No Limits Pirelli Super series 600 championship

Kime Racing rider Tom Fisher was competing at Cadwell Park at the weekend where he rode to two top10 finishes in round two of the No Limits Pirelli Super series 600 championship to move to fourth in the rider standings.

By Helen Pask
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:29 BST

After qualifying third in his class he began the first race on Saturday from the head of the second row and maintained fourth place through the first two laps.

He passed Caiden Wilkinson on lap three and became embroiled in a four way battle for position. But on lap three he slowed and pulled off to retire with a technical problem.

Sunday morning brought wet weather to contend with. Starting from the second row in race two Fisher was fifth on the opening lap. But he didn’t appear comfortable in the wet conditions and dropped to fifth and in a seven rider battle for position on lap three when the red flag halted the race.

Tom Fisher had a good weekend. Pic by Camipix.Tom Fisher had a good weekend. Pic by Camipix.
Tom Fisher had a good weekend. Pic by Camipix.

At the restart he was fifth on the first lap and fell back in the tricky conditions to seventh on lap three when the red flag once again halted proceedings. This time a result was declared on positions.

Starting the final race from the middle of the fourth row Fisher got a speedy start and moved up into seventh place on the opening lap.

On lap three he caught and passed Williamson and set off after the riders ahead but although he did close in on them he was also having trouble with Dan Burnham who was doing his best to catch and pass him.

As they went into the final lap Burnham was right on his back wheel but Fisher was able to stave off the attack and crossed the finish line for fifth place just a tyre width separating the two machines.