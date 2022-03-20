Kuk Sool Won Boston teacher Sonny Boyall invited to train USA school owners in Texas

The 4th degree martial artists in Texas.

Kuk Sool Won Boston teacher Sonny Boyall has visited the martial art's headquarters in Houston, Texas to train school owners from all over the USA after being invited to do so by Grandmaster In Hyuk Suh.

Sonny travelled with UK chief master John Ives and hit the ground running by going straight to HQ to set up for Friday to Sunday workshops.

Friday training began at 9pm with a talk from the Grandmaster, with more than 150 attending, before training and teaching, overseen by 9th degree Alex Suh.

Training outside was hard work with temperatures reaching nearly 30 degrees.

Focus was on forms and joint locks but also some fun with sword cutting and archery sparring.