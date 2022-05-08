Louth Travel Centre win Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout tournament

Louth Travel Centre are the champions.

Louth Travel Centre are this season's Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout winners after sending N.T. Shaw of Louth packing in the second leg.

When Louth Travel Centre and N.T. Shaw of Louth squared up to each other in the first leg of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout and drew six apiece it was expected the second encounter would be as close.

It turned out anything but as the hosts on the night flew to victory in no time as the motormen hardly got out of first gear.

Brian Copeland and Keith Selby gave their side the perfect start and when Henry McSpadden increased their lead this match was turning into a holiday.