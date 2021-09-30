Marathon effort for Boston Community Runners

Runners at the Equinox 24.

The Rutland Marathon saw Martin Tebbs and Jayne Wallis from Boston Community Runners competing round the scenic Rutland Water course.

Martin had an excellent run and felt good all the way round, and with a strong finish he was once again well under the four hours finishing in 3:48.11, a time that gave him 42nd place overall.

Jayne was raising funds once again for her chosen charity, Shelter.

Martin Tebbs.

Months of training really paid off and, despite having a fall during a training run a few weeks ago, her strength and stamina gave her another sub-five hour marathon, clocking 4:49.51.

At Belvoir Castle the Equinox 24 took place.

This is an endurance event that sees solo runners or teams tackle a 10k hilly route as many times as they can in a 24-hour period starting from midday on Saturday and finishing at midday on Sunday.

Four Community Runners flew the flag for Boston with some astonishing distances covered.

Lynn Bateman.

Tanya Knight smashed her previous record by recording 15 laps which equates to 150k, giving her sixth place overall.

Steve Langford clocked up 11 laps (110k), Kerry McCrainor and Sarah-Jane Eggleton both recording 10 laps each (100k).

The popular ABP Coastal 10k was held at Cleethorpes, finishing along the sea front on the wonderful Central Promenade.

Lynn Bateman and Carole Page took the Boston colours to this seaside, with Lynn recording one of her fastest 10k runs of late.

Jayne Wallis.

Carole finished in 1:14.08.

The Thurlby 10k saw Clare Teesdale and Sarah Burton take part on the course described as undulating.

Clare had a very strong run and despite the hills she finished just seconds over the hour in 1:00.17, her second fastest 10k.

Sarah developed a stitch and couldn't shake it until passing the 8k marker. Despite this she finished in a time of 1:09.11.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.