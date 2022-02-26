New running race the 8 Sail Saunter to launch in spring

The race will start and finish at Heckington Windmill.

A brand new running race is coming to the area in May.

Organised by Sleaford Striders Athletic Club, the 8 Sail Saunter will start and finish at the iconic Heckington Windmill, with the permission of the windmill trustees.

The 10-11 mile route on May 22 will take in the beautiful scenery as the runners leave the village towards Burton Pedwardine and on to Screddington, before returning through Helpringham, Little Hale and Great Hale and back to the windmill.

A 9am start on a Sunday morning will minimise disruption to village life whilst at the same time highlighting the fabulous facilities available.

Sleaford Striders are hoping to attract up to 450 participants on the day with chip timing, amazing marshals and a memento for every finisher with other prizes for winners and various age groups.

It will cost £20 to enter if an athlete belongs to an affiliated running club or £22 if not, and entries can be made through the Run Britain website.

Club chair Bill Rayner said: “We are very excited to promote this new venture.

The route is scenic and undulating and hopefully in May we will encounter great weather.

"Our club is grateful to the trustees for allowing us to use the facilities at the windmill and also to Lara Cartwright at Greensteps Podiatry for her sponsorship of the race numbers."