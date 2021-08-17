Personal bests and a new Gainsborough & Morton Striders club record

Lee Vickers. Photo: John Rainsforth

Gainsborough & Morton Striders' weekend racing began with The Night of the Supermile at Normanby Hall.

The one-mile event, aimed at extracting every ounce of speed from the legs, was taken on by Lee Vickers.

Lee managed to clock a personal best with his blistering time of 5 minutes and 24 seconds.

On Sunday Chris Inman was the sole Strider to take part in the Gilberdyke 10 mile race.

The event boasts a flat course with an increased potential for new personal bests.

Chris' respectable time of 79 minutes and 39 seconds wasn't his best, but he did manage to set a new club record for the veteran 65 age group over 10 miles.

Plenty of Striders took on one of the weekend's parkruns.

At Doddington Hall there was an all time parkrun personal best for James Croft as he completed his 160th run in 17:27.

Also running was Phil Marsland, who finished in 22:10.

At the Cusworth Hall event Chris Smithson set a new personal best for the event in 31:54.

He was joined by Kirsty Smithson (34:07) and Joan Smithson (35:08).

The Scunthorpe event was attended by Aaron Hill who ran 19:22 and Lee Vickers (19:52).

Simon Blacknell travelled to Wollaton Hall, where he ran 22:26.

Sallie Joseph ran 25:04 at her event of choice in Endcliffe, and Ross Connell rounds off the results with his effort of 34:27 all the way up in Falkirk.

The club's training sessions on Tuesday nights take place at 6.45pm at the Corringham Road industrial estate, and at 6.30pm on a Thursday evening from Roses.