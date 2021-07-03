PH factor in three-point lead in Louth Billiards & Snooker League

Sport news.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Louth Billiards & Snooker League, sponsored by T.Marris Carpets Ltd.

Cons A edged out NT Shaw of Louth while Louth Volksworld stepped on the gas.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services are three points in front at the top courtesy of their fine 6-2 home win over Dales Poultry & Game.

It was never an easy match against the resolute visitors but the hosts clinched win number four through Matt Chandler and Mark Parrinder, while there was an excellent performance from Pete Mountain.

Cons A remain in control of second spot after beating the one below NT Shaw of Louth 5-3 in a tight encounter throughout.

It was Nick Bailey who went one better than the rest to seal the hosts a vital victory.

Louth Volksworld were in cruise control in their encounter with Saltfleetby Snooker Club, beating them 7-1.

Steve Taylor, Simon Davison and Simon Godfrey all won for their side as Stuart Wood made sure there was no whitewash.