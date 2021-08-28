PH Mountain Cardboard Services claim snooker league title

Sports news

PH Mountain Cardboard Services have retained the T. Marris Carpets Louth Summer Snooker League title with victory over nearest rivals Cons A.

Dales Poultry & Game still have one eye on second spot, writes Jack Westerby.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services recorded a superb 6-2 away win over second placed Cons A.

The visitors started play with a healthy lead at the top and that was increased by Matt Chandler.

The hosts needed to respond but, try as they did, it was to no avail as Mark Parrinder won both his frames to seal the title with a match to spare.

Dales Poultry & Game have rekindled their interest in the runners-up prize with a 7-1 away win at Saltfleetby Snooker Club, which leaves them just three points adrift.

Craig Shaw, Phil Marshall and Mark Storey all won for the visitors to setup an exciting last week finish.

Louth Volksworld and Sibjon Builders shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw, Keith Lewington looked to have given the hosts a win, but a late reply from Roy Annetts drew the away outfit all level and that's how it all panned out in this encounter.

In the first leg of the pre-covid Billiards Teams Knockout final it's looking good for Naulls & Dales to lift the trophy after winning 3-0 at Jack Westerby Driving School.