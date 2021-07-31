PH Mountain Cardboard Services regain four point lead in snooker league

Sport news.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services regained their four-point lead over Cons A in the T.Marris Carpets Ltd Louth Summer Snooker League, writes Jack Westerby.

The leaders have extended the gap at the top to four points after a convincing 7-1 away win over Sibjon Builders,.

Matt Chandler and Jack Westerby gave the visitors a dream start and they ran out worthy winners with Sid Bett adding to the scoreline as Steve Kemplay saved the hosts from a heavier defeat.

Cons A battled to a fine 5-3 away win over club rivals Louth Volksworld, the hosts took the lead through Simon Godfrey, but back came the title challengers through both Mark Pickard and Craig Young to clinch a vital win.

NT Shaw of Louth have moved up to third after beating Saltfleetby Snooker Club 5-3.