Rhys Owen fights back for podium spot

Rhys Owen.

Rhys Owen was racing in round two of the Woodthorpe IKR Championship.

Saturday was practice where Rhys really struggled for pace and it wasn’t looking very good for Sunday.

Saturday night was spent looking over data as well as track walks with Rhys' driver coach to try and get to the bottom of the problems.

With a set up change made to the kart and Rhys feeling he new where he could improve he went into Sunday with a positive attitude.

And what a difference a day makes.

Rhys finished fourth in heat one, third in heat two and sixth in heat three, putting him third on the grid for the final.

Just before the final the heavens opened, making it a wet race.

On lap one Rhys had contact with another driver putting him down into sixth place.

However, the youngster fought back with a storming drive to finish on the podium in third place and setting fastest lap of the race.

That results leaves him third in the drivers' championship.