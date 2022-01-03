Roberts heads Boston Community Runners charge as competitors put festivities behind them

Matt Tunnard clocked at PB at Revesby.

Even during the Christmas and New Year festivities it was still quite a busy time for the black and yellow stripes of the Boston Community Runners.

Just before Christmas five members took part in the Winter Solstice 10k at Long Bennington.

Steve Roberts led the club runners home in a good time of 42.44.

Barry and Janet.

Next home was Karen Hindle in 57.50 followed by partner Kevin Hindle with another PB time of 58.15.

Clare Teesdale was pleased with another sub 60 time of 59.18 with Jackie Hallett having one of her fastest times of the year finishing in 1.01.15.

A good way to run off any Christmas excesses was held on December 28.

The second in a series of four races at Revesby offering a choice of either a five-mile distance or a 10 mile route.

Nicholas and Mary Turner along with Neil Goodwin at Cleethorpes.

Put on by a new events company located in Boston, Trident Sports Events, the off-road run was probably one of the most challenging events of the year after an inch of rain had fallen on the tracks and trails after a few wet days.

The mud bath that greeted the runners was a test of balance and strength! Twelve BCR club runners took part in the 10-mile option and they were bought home by Kelvin Clements in a strong time of 1.17.53 just minutes off the winners' pace.

Next home, and running a 10mile PB time of 1.30.06 was Matt Tunnard.

Michael Corney chased him home in 1.33.10 with Marcus Staff not far behind him in 1.39.08. Adrian Carder stopped the clock on 1.40.37.

BCR members at the Winter Solstice.

Georgina Lidgard ran a fabulous time of 1.45.44 just ahead of running buddy Jayne Clements in 1.46.57.

Sarah-Jayne Eggleton finished in 1.48.27 with Lesley Buswell coming home in 1.49.57.

Clare Teesdale was running again and although first to admit she hates the mud managed a super time of 1.53.09.

Nicola Housam and Frances Mills finished together, as they started in 1.56.56 with smiles on their faces.

Runners at Revesby.

In the five-mile event nine members of the club took part. First back for the club and taking third in her age category was Tanya Knight in a time of 44.08.

Hot on her heels and just six seconds behind was Andy Butler, having a fabulous run in very testing conditions.

Beth Lines was the next runner back with a steady run stopping the clock on 56.36.

Sarah Burton ran a good race just outside her target time of an hour finishing in 1.01.18.

Claire Tunnard did very well with a time of 1.06.40 and having their first run in the colours of BCR were veteran runners Barry and Janet Norton.

Barry finished in 1.09.10 and Janet, despite slipping over nearing the end managed a great time of 1.16.13.

Final club runners back in the five mile event was Kerry McCrainor, who despite the fact she hadn't been able to get out and run for a good few weeks, crossed the line in 1.18.54 along with running buddy Steve Langford, who stopped the clock at 1.19.01.

New Years Eve saw the running of the Marham Flyers 10k in Norfolk and, despite the draining run at Revesby, Barry and Janet Norton were once again taking part.

It was a single lap of the Airfield at RAF Marham and very open with blustery conditions, but the pair found it very enjoyable on a solid surface.

Barry ran 1.11.15 and Janet clocked 1.15.28. After Revesby and running an extra mile they were very pleased with the result.

The final run of the festive season was the Cleethorpes New Years Day 10k which saw Nicholas and Mary Turner along with Neil Goodwin take part.

Starting towards the back of the field both Nicholas and Mary started the year off with PB times.

Nicholas clocked 45.07 for a new PB which also gave him first in his age category on chip time.

Mary crossed the line in 1.04.03 for her new PB. Neil Goodwin ran a steady race mindful of a niggling injury he did not want to aggrivate and still managed a sub-60 time of 59.52 which he was pleased with.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.