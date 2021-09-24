Sleaford’s Jack Harvey finishes 15th at Firestone Grand Prix

Jack Harvey took 15th spot

The first Friday practice sessions saw Harvey post the third fastest time of the session, providing optimism for the team after clocking a fourth place result with Harvey last weekend in Portland.

But once the green flag waved on Sunday, one single yellow flag slowed the field on Lap 2 with green flag running for the remaining 93 laps.

Harvey ran a strong initial stint, capitalizing on several cars coming out of pit lane on cold tires and racing to a high of 12th. Harvey consistently ran within the top fifteen and worked to hold on with the No. 60 through the final 29 lap stint as his Firestone primary tires began to wear off. Harvey finished five positions ahead of where he started to come home 15th.

“This was a tough one for us, we had high tire degradation and no speed,” said Harvey. “The only good thing was that we moved slightly forward. We just need to reset quickly and make sure we have a final good race together as a team in Long Beach.”