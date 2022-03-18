Social event begins croquet club season... now for open day

Sport news.

Woodhall Spa Croquet Club started the season early with a social event this weekend.

Subs Saturday gave the members a chance to pay their subs and hear the plans for the coming season.

The club were delighted to welcome four new members and hope that a few more will join during the year.

The Association Croquet Group are planning to hold tournaments with other local clubs on Thursday afternoons and to introduce members to short croquet.

Whilst clearing out the shed the club found a trophy that was last awarded 12 years ago and there are now plans for it to be awarded again this year.

The club has arranged for an open day to be held on Saturday, April 23 from 2-4pm, and invite everyone to come along and have a go.

The only requirement is to wear flat soled shoes.

The pavilion is bracketed between the pool, the tennis courts and the loos in Jubilee park.