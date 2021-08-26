Two golds for Jim Gillespie at county championships

Jim Gillespie.

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie was competing in the Lincolnshire Championships this weekend.

He took part in shot putt, hammer and discus.

First up was the shot, where he took control early with a throw of 8.45m which was good enough to win in the poor conditions of heavy rain and a greasy circle.

In the hammer Jim lead right up to the very last throw with 23.55m.

However, Ian Barnsdale of Lincoln Wellington AC, who Jim had beaten into second place in the shot, pipped him with 23.80m.

The discus was once again a battle between Ian and Jim.

This time Jim prevailed with a solid effort of 25.35m, once again despite a very wet circle.