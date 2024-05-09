Andy Parsons

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, October 3.

​Following a sellout run at the Edinburgh Fringe and on the autumn leg of the tour, Andy will continue taking his show, Bafflingly Optimistic, to theatres up and down the UK this year.

We’ve been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of disease, death, war and overpriced ketchup, so what hope can there be? Well, Andy is bafflingly optimistic.

Andy started his career writing for Radio 4’s Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image series.Having had his own Radio 2 series for six years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo and QI.

To date, Andy has done four comedy specials: Britain’s Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious].

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk