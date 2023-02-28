Register
Choral concert pays tribute to Queen and upcoming coronation

'A Choral Tribute to our late Queen and our new King' is the theme of Sleaford Choral Society’s upcoming Easter concert.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
1 hour ago

The recital will be held on Saturday March 25, starting at 7.30pm in St Denys' Church, Sleaford.

The tribute to our late Queen will feature Faure’s Requiem and works by Vaughan Williams, Purcell and Parry.

This will be followed by followed by a choral celebration of the forthcoming King’s coronation including Mozart’s Coronation Mass, as well as The King Shall Rejoice by Handel.

    The choral concert will be held in St Denys' Church, Sleaford.
    Conductor will be Rowland Lee with Ed Wellman on organ.

    Tickets are £10 on the door or from any member and include a finger buffet at the interval plus a programme.

    U16's (accompanied) are admitted free of charge. Refreshments (wine and soft drinks) are available, but are not included in ticket price.

    The full programme will be:

    Requiem (Faure)

    My Soul There is a Country (Parry)

    O Taste and See (Vaughan Williams)

    Thou Knowest, Lord (Purcell)

    Coronation Mass (Mozart)

    The King Shall Rejoice (Handel).

    Sleaford Choral Society will then be holding its Summer Concert on Saturday June 24.

    Entitled ‘A Summer Medley’, it will feature Hiawatha's Wedding Feast (Coleridge-Taylor) and a Porgy & Bess Medley (Gershwin).

    you can also make a date for their Christmas concert, on Saturday December 16.

    For more details go to: www.sleafordchoralsociety.co.uk

