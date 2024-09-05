Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Green Day plagued once again by safety issue during their Detroit performance

Green Day were forced to leave the stage during their most recent performance in Detroit, Michigan.

The band were midway through playing their smash hit “Longview” when they stopped playing and walked off the stage .

Though the band did return, what led to the “safety issue” prompting the band to be rushed off the stage?

Green Day’s performance in Detroit, Michigan overnight was halted for a moment, as the band were whisked off stage over what was later called a “safety issue.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, who are currently on the US leg of the “Saviors” tour, which came to the United Kingdom earlier this year, were performing their 1994 hit single “Longview” when they abruptly stopped playing and immediately left the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Day were forced to leave the stage during their most recent performance on the “Saviors” tour due to a safety issue. | Getty Images

Those in attendance at Comerica Park were left puzzled as bassist Mike Dirnt was first pulled off stage, followed by the rest of the band following suite but thankfully after a five minute delay, the band returned to the stage to complete the performance.

So what was the reason for the band taking cover for those five minutes? We would later find out that the use of a drone/UAV was the cause for the band leaving the stage according to Billboard, with the band finally taking to Instagram after their performance to explain what happened.

“Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

Those who have been to a number of shows or festivals this year in the United Kingdom will know that the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are one of the more consistent banned items concertgoers are forbidden to bring, and as of writing there has been no confirmation as to who the owner of the vehicle was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks another incident in the band’s live history where they’ve had to leave the stage due to safety issues; at their August 15 2024 show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Missouri, the band cut their set short due to weather conditions.

Do you agree with the band walking off stage during their performance because of safety concerns, or do you think that perhaps it was an overreaction to the situation? Let us know by leave a comment down below.