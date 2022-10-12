Flag waving at the Poppy Proms.

It was an excellent evening which, from comments I received, was thoroughly

enjoyed by all those who attended. The turn out was lower than previous

years , but not unexpected. Despite that, the generosity of those who

Sleaford Concert Band. Photo supplied

attended was really appreciated and, whilst numbers are still being

counted, the evening appears to have produced a very reasonable profit,

which will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and will help the

Legion to continue to give support to those in need. The Sleaford and

District Branch are grateful to the people of Sleaford and surrounding

areas, for their continued support, which encourages us to look forward to

planning the Concert for 2023.

Regards

Clive

------------------------------

*From:* Andy Hubbert

*Sent:* 06 October 2022 11:44

*To:* Clive Candlin

*Subject:*

Hi Clive - Would anyone be able to send any photos from the poppy Prom

concert please? Our photographer is away that evening and so cannot attend.

Andy Hubbert

Sleaford Standard/Boston Standard & Head of Content, Lincolnshire titles

07860530924

@AndyHubbert1

