Sleaford's Poppy Prom honours Queen
The main theme was to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen ElizabethII, which was a very moving tribute, supported by pictures of her fromchildhood through the years of her reign, which were shown on the screenabove the stage to accompany the music. The man who is second on the frontrow of the audience is Chris Howe, who is a Falklands War Veteran and whowas one of the survivors from HMS Coventry which was sunk in the Conflict.This year of course is the 40th Anniversary of that War and tribute wasalso paid to that in the Concert.
It was an excellent evening which, from comments I received, was thoroughly
enjoyed by all those who attended. The turn out was lower than previous
years , but not unexpected. Despite that, the generosity of those who
Most Popular
attended was really appreciated and, whilst numbers are still being
counted, the evening appears to have produced a very reasonable profit,
which will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and will help the
Legion to continue to give support to those in need. The Sleaford and
District Branch are grateful to the people of Sleaford and surrounding
areas, for their continued support, which encourages us to look forward to
planning the Concert for 2023.
Regards
Clive
Hi Clive - Would anyone be able to send any photos from the poppy Prom
concert please? Our photographer is away that evening and so cannot attend.
Andy Hubbert
Sleaford Standard/Boston Standard & Head of Content, Lincolnshire titles
07860530924
@AndyHubbert1
