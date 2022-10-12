Register
Sleaford's Poppy Prom honours Queen

The main theme was to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen ElizabethII, which was a very moving tribute, supported by pictures of her fromchildhood through the years of her reign, which were shown on the screenabove the stage to accompany the music. The man who is second on the frontrow of the audience is Chris Howe, who is a Falklands War Veteran and whowas one of the survivors from HMS Coventry which was sunk in the Conflict.This year of course is the 40th Anniversary of that War and tribute wasalso paid to that in the Concert.

By Andy Hubbert
3 minutes ago
Flag waving at the Poppy Proms.
It was an excellent evening which, from comments I received, was thoroughly

enjoyed by all those who attended. The turn out was lower than previous

years , but not unexpected. Despite that, the generosity of those who

    Sleaford Concert Band. Photo supplied

    attended was really appreciated and, whilst numbers are still being

    counted, the evening appears to have produced a very reasonable profit,

    which will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and will help the

    Legion to continue to give support to those in need. The Sleaford and

    District Branch are grateful to the people of Sleaford and surrounding

    areas, for their continued support, which encourages us to look forward to

    planning the Concert for 2023.

    Regards

    Clive

