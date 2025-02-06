Snowdrop fundraiser for church tower fund

There will be a snowdrop festival at St Helen's Church, Edlington.

Organisers are hoping their snowdrop festival will help fund an urgent £50,000 repair bill for their church tower.

The major fundraiser at St Helen’s Church in Edlington, near Horncastle, is now in its 16th year and takes place on Saturday (February 15) from 10am to 4pm when visitors can enjoy carpets of snowdrops outside the church grounds and the village.

Refreshments, craft stalls, tombola and a raffle are in store and the church will hold a short thanksgiving service at 3.45pm to conclude the festival.