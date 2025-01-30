Snowdrop Sunday event at Hackthorn Hall in aid of parish church repair

Snowdrops and aconites at Hackthorn Hall in a previous year. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Hackthorn Hall is holding a Snowdrop Sunday in aid of the parish church roof renewal.

The open afternoon to view the spring blooms is being held on Sunday, February 16 from 12-4pm in the grounds of Hackthorn Hall.

Funds are being raised in aid of St Michael & All Angels Church in Hackthorn as they are nearing completion of the new roof and need the funds.

There will be soup, rolls, teas and cakes served at the village hall for visitors too.

The major re-roofing project began in mid-September to re-slate the nave and north aisle roofs of the church. Rain leaking in resulted in damage to the historic organ so the re-roofing is needed as a matter of urgency.

The work is projected to cost around £110,000 and church leaders have secured grants of £20,000 from Marshall’s Charity and £10,000 from the National Churches Trust on behalf of the Wolfson Foundation to help with this vital repair work.

The building work will mean that the church has been closed for the duration of the project, a period of about three months, during which time the congregation joined and supported the other churches in the Owmby Group of parishes.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Such a large project is extremely daunting but being able to carry out the much needed repair with the help of these grants will ensure the future of the building that means so much to so many. When the building is watertight again, we shall work towards restoring the internal decoration which has been impacted by the leaks and begin to address the damage that has been done to our historic organ. As stewards of this significant building, we want to do our best to ensure its future as a place of worship and an important focal point in our community. Once again, we are very grateful to the National Churches Trust and Marshall’s Charity for this support.”