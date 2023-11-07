South Lincolnshire WI groups hold Make, Bake and Show event
The event on Saturday, October 28 was on the theme of "Come to the Carnival", with seven categories of entries - Photography, Flowers, Cards, Craft, Cookery, Art and a Novice class to encourage people to have a go at a competition for the first time.
Janis Tunaley, First Vice Chair of Lincolnshire South Federation of WIs said: “I'm pleased to say this has been well supported by the WIs in the region and we had a total of 113 entries across all classes.”
From 9am entries were delivered to the hall and flower arrangements were carefully tweaked; cakes, fudge and chutney were handed over; photos, invitation cards and artwork gently placed on easels and hand made Venetian masks and knitted/crocheted carnival figures displayed to best advantage.
At 11am, the hall was closed for judging. Expert opinion was brought to bear, comments were written and after much deliberation the results were determined. At 1.15pm, the doors were opened to the public with great interest along with a great deal of cake eating, tea drinking and perusing of the jewellery, scarves and handbags on sale.
Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis, with his wife Sarah, joined the gathering and Mr Dennis presented the trophies to the creators of the winning entries, who were:
Photography: Jo Webber of Ropsley WI
Flowers: Sue Case, Caythorpe WI
Hand-made Card: Judith Poore, Barrowby WI
Craft: Shirley Rowley, Witham St Hughs WI
Best Novice: Barbara Oates, Wellingore WI
Cookery: Debra Dows, Wellingore WI
Art: Shelley Marsden, Barrowby WI
The Cynthia Pearson Cup was presented to the WI which achieved the best overall performance. This was determined by awarding points for the total number of entries plus additional points for being placed first, second or third, or being highly commended. Ropsley achieved the highest score, with Wellingore second and Caythorpe third.
The Lord Lieutenant congratulated everyone for their entries and echoed the judges’ opinion that a very high standard had been achieved across all classes. Mrs Dennis drew the raffle and the afternoon was concluded with a vote of thanks by Federation chairman Tina Orange to everyone who had been involved in setting up and running the event and particularly to Mr and Mrs Dennis for attending.