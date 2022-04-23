Spotlight on customs and folklore at presentation

Maypole dancing at Aslackby.

The talk will be given by Maureen Sutton, Lincolnshire poet, folklore specialist, author and singer on Wednesday, April 27, at 7.30pm in St Hugh’s Hall, in Monks Road, Lincoln.

A spokesman for the society said: “The county of Lincolnshire is rich in traditions and customs, some of which date back to the pre-Christian era.

“Many of the celebrations have now disappeared, some customs were not unique to Lincolnshire but were practised throughout the country, whilst others were more localised.

“If you are interested in hearing about such customs as Brustings Saturday, Molly Grime, Lady Day, Maypole traditions and much more, then you are very welcome to come along to this event organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology.”

Admission is priced at £4.

To book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk (search Spring Customs and Folklore) or just pay on the door.