Join artist at Navenby museum for pair of workshops

One of the workshops is dedicated to book-making.

The sessions will take place at Mrs Smith’s Cottage, in Navenby, and be delivered by artist Nadya Monfrinoli.

The first is dedicated to block printing and will be held on Saturday, January 29, between 9am and 12pm.

Adults and older children are invited to combine techniques like lino cutting and stamp-making to create bright and colourful prints to take home.

The second workshop is based on book-making.

Participants will have the chance to create their own book, using blank paper (or prints made during the block printing workshop).

It will be held on Saturday, February 5, from 9am to 12pm, and is again suitable for adults and older children

Both events are priced at £11 per ticket. All materials will be provided.